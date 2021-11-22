Glenwood City girls come up short in first two games of the season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Glenwood City girls’ basketball team opened its 2021-22 season with back-to-back non-conference games last Thursday and Friday.

The young and largely inexperienced Hilltoppers came up short in both contest as they lost the opener in Grantsburg, 47-34 on November 18, and then fell just four points short the next evening, November 19, at home against Pepin/Alma, dropping a tight affair 43-39 to start the season 0-2.

Glenwood City will enjoy a lengthy Thanksgiving break before returning to the court on Thursday, December 2 to host defending D-SC champion Colfax in the conference opener for both teams.

Grantsburg

A slow start cost the Hilltoppers as they trailed the Lady Pirates 29-10 at the intermission in the season opener in Grantsburg last Thursday.

“We had a slow first half, but for the majority of our girls, this was their first varsity minutes played,” noted first-year Toppers’ head coach Dean Bellanti.

“Our nerves contributed to a slow first half,” he added.

The lady Toppers showed much improved play in the second half as they appeared more confident and were much more aggressive with the basketball as they outscored Grantsburg 24-18 in the final 18 minutes of the contest.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to overcome the 19-point halftime deficit and GC lost 47-34.

Glenwood City cut the Grantsburg lead to just ten points a couple of times in the second half but could not get any closer.

“The game was very competitive,” stated Bellanti. “There were many positives for us and we know much better the things we need to focus on.”

No individual statistics were available.

Pepin/Alma

In their home opener, Glenwood City came close to securing a victory but came up a bit short as it lost 43-39 to the visiting Eagles of Pepin/Alma last Friday evening, November 19.

No detailed information, team or individual statistics were made available to the Tribune Press Reporter prior to its early Thanksgiving deadline this past Monday morning, November 22.