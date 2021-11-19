Lady Mounders open season with pair of wins

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Elk Mound girls’ basketball team tipped off its 2021-22 hardwood campaign with a pair of impressive non-conference victories.

In the season opener last Tuesday, November 16, the Lady Mounders traveled to Stanley-Boyd where they jumped on the Orioles early and enjoyed a 11-point halftime advantage. Elk Mound was able to add to its lead in the second half to earn a 64-49 win over its host.

With just a day to rest and practice, Elk Mound returned to competition on Thursday, November 18 when it welcomed another Cloverbelt squad, Fall Creek, for its home opener. The Mounders once again lead at intermission, albeit by just five points – 19-14, but crushed the Crickets in the second half as they outscored the visitors 31-20 in the final 18 minutes of play to post a 50-34 win.

Elk Mound (2-0) was back in action last evening (Tuesday, November 23) when it traveled to Eau Claire Regis for another tough contest with a Cloverbelt team. The Mounders will then take a brief Thanksgiving break before hosting Baldwin-Woodville next Monday, November 29.

Stanley-Boyd

The Elk Mound girls dominated both halves of play when it opened its basketball season at Stanley-Boyd November 16.

Three Mounders scored in double digits in the 64-49 win over the Lady Orioles led by junior Tori Blaskowski’s 21-point performance. Fellow classmates Stella Rhude and Brooke Emery finished with 16 and ten points, respectively.

Blaskowski netted ten of her game-high 21 points in the opening half, while Rhude chipped in for eight and Emery and Olivia Schreiber each canned a trey to give the visiting Mounders a 31-20 lead going into the locker room.

Both offenses produced more points in the second half but Elk Mound managed to outscore Stanley-Boyd 33-29 to win by 15 points.

Lily Hoel led the Orioles with 20 points, ten in each half.

“It was a good start to the season,” said Elk Mound head coach Jordan Kongshaug.

“I appreciated our team’s effort and energy and look forward to continuing to keep working hard throughout the season,” he added.

Fall Creek

Both teams got off to a slow start offensively when Elk Mound hosted Fall Creek November 18.

Elk Mound knocked down just six field goals in the opening half while Fall Creek had just five but half of those Mounder makes were from three-point range which gave the hosts a 19-14 advantage at half.

The Mounders picked up their offensively pace in the second half while keeping up a tight defensive pressure as they went on to outscore the Crickets 31 to 20 to earn the 16-point victory.

Stella Rhude topped all scorers with 16 points including ten in the second half while Tori Blaskowski scored 13 of her 14 points in the final 18-minutes. Madisyn Mohr added six and Brooke Emery and Ellie Schiszik each contributed five points to the team tally.

Tori Marten scored a dozen points to lead the Crickets in scoring.

“I was proud of our kids’ defensive effort,” stated Kongshaug. “We really pressured the basketball to get the pace in our favor. A great team win.”