Elk Mound boys will take it one game at a time in upcoming season

by Marlys Krueger

Sports Correspondent

ELK MOUND — Four players with significant roles will need to be replaced for the Elk Mound boys’ basketball team if they hope to finish at the top of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference this year.

Gone through graduation are Ryan Bohl, Ben Heath, Nate Lew, and Michael Jensen Bohl, who was the second leading scorer on the team while Heath was third and all were solid players with plenty of experience.

Michael Kessler returns for his sixth season leading the Mounders and brings a 65-59 record with him. The team finished second in the conference last year behind Spring Valley, and ended their season with a loss in the regionals to Fall Creek.

Sophomore Kaden Russo had a phenomenal freshman season, earning First Team All Conference accolades as he averaged 12.1 points per game (ppg) and 4.7 rebounds per game (rpg). Also back is Ryan Bartig, a junior who averaged 4.6 ppg and 1.5 rpg.

Newcomers expected to vie for playing time are seniors Brex Todd and Ethan Johnson along with juniors Jerome Delikowski and Aiden Bartholomew, and sophomore Sam Wenzel.

“Kaden can score from all three levels on the offensive end, and causes problems for opponents on the top of our 1-3-1 zone. He’s a really nice overall player,” Kessler said. “Ryan is a tremendous point guard that can put pressure on teams on both ends of the floor. He has command of the entire team and is a tremendous leader. Brex and Ethan put together a solid off-season and Jerome is a true big that will help solidify the interior for us on both ends.Aiden is a do it all kid that is scrappy and willing to do what it takes to win basketball games. Sam will share the work on the interior with Jerome. He is a really skilled offensive player with a tremendous touch around the basket,” he added.

Goals for the team are pretty simple, according to Kessler.

“Our goal is to win the next game,” he stated. “We are putting a big emphasis on taking a day by day approach this year. The only statistic that ends up mattering is the W-L column. We will strive to go 1-0 each time we step on the court,” he concluded.

Kessler expects Spring Valley to be strong again, since they bring back several players from last year’s conference championship team, and Durand also brings back a multitude of players.

2021-22 Varsity Roster

Seniors: Ethan Johnson, Terry Mercer, Will King, Brex Todd

Juniors: Ryan Bartig, Nathan Svee, Aiden Bartholomew, Jerome Delikowski

Sophomores: Kaden Russo, Brady Amble, Sam Wenzel

Freshman: Cale Knutson