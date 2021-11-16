Glenwood City’s storied basketball history includes a half dozen 1,000-point scorers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Editor’s Note: When an area resident made a recent visit to Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, which also is home to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame, the person noticed a board that held all the names of Wisconsin High School athletes that had scored 1,000 points or more during their prep basketball careers.

Among the many names noted was that of Glenwood City’s Riley Schutz, who played from 2014 to 2018 and finished his outstanding hardwood career with 1,054 points.

Conspicuously absent on the WBCA’s board of 1000-plus point scorers, however, are the names of Glenwood City’s other five players to achieve that feat – Mick Lauber, Jeff Garske, Tim Klatt, Scott DeWyre and Nick Ohman.

What follows is a summary of the accomplishments of those five individuals.

Mick Lauber (1952-55)

1,320 points

Mick was a 1955 graduate of Glenwood City; playing in the Middle Border Conference with Hudson, River Falls, Baldwin, New Richmond, Ellsworth, Spring Valley and Colfax. Menomonie left the conference and was replaced by Colfax, in 1945-55. Glenwood City was the smallest school, placing second to River Falls in basketball in the year of 1954-1955.

During the 1955 season, Mick Lauber set a school record of 43 points at New Richmond as the Hilltoppers defeated their conference foe by 35 points. The finest coach in Glenwood City history at that time was Marv Berg. Berg was a big man from Iowa, and coached football and basketball. His 1959 football team won the Middle Border Conference.

Mick Lauber started at Wisconsin to play football. After one year, Mick transferred to UW-River Falls. As a three-sport athlete in high school, he was also a three-sport athlete in college. An All-Conference football player at River Falls, Mick Lauber was drafted by the Detroit Lions as a halfback and was a good receiver. Mick played basketball at UW-RF for three seasons, scoring 900 points as a Falcon. Ironically, Mick’s brother John Lauber scored 900 points at UWRF, the exact same number of points as his older brother, Mick.

Mick Lauber deserves to be on the WBCA 1,000 point career wall with 1,320 pints at Glenwood City High School.

Jeff Garske (1965-68)

1,313 Points

Jeff Garske, Class of 1968, was a standout athlete at Glenwood City from 1966-1968. A three-year starter for the Hilltoppers, Jeff Garske scored 1,313 points.

At 6’ 4”, Jeff was the outside sniper dicing up zone defenses. Most of Jeff’s baskets would have been three-point shots in today’s game.

Jeff was a member of the 1967 basketball team that finished third in the Middle Border Conference. The team gelled and won the regional title, defeating Eau Claire Memorial 54-50 behind Garske and Fran Klatt in a one-class tournament.

Glenwood City lost to Barron in the first round of the sectional. Barron advanced to State with a win over Cumberland.

Jeff was coached by Mike Leahy, who played at Winona State and was the son of the legendary coach of Cochrane-Fountain City, Ralph Leahy.

The stage was set for Garske and the Hilltoppers in 1968 as they waltzed through the Middle Border Conference 13-0. A 50-point performance by Jeff Garske at River Falls saw the Hilltoppers trounce the Wildcats. The last conference game saw the Hilltoppers lose to Baldwin on a last second shot by early Lokken.

Winning the Middle Border Conference was a first for Glenwood City. Jeff Garske set a record, winning the scoring title with 28 points per game and edging out Jim Bertleson of Hudson who averaged 26. Garske still holds the Glenwood City school record for 50 points in a game.

Jeff Garske received a scholarship to Michigan Tech. He transferred after one year to play at UW-Eau Claire. Garske became a medical doctor and practiced in Ohio.

He was tragically killed by a driver while jogging. Jeff Garske and his brother John, who was also a medical doctor, each wrote a book about medicine.

Tim Klatt (1990-93)

1,395 Points

Tim Klatt, class of 1993, was as versatile an athlete as you will ever see in high school. An outstanding quarterback in football, starting his junior and senior seasons. Tim played in 88 varsity basketball games, averaging 16 points a game from his freshman year through his senior year; he also averaged six assists per game. Tim Klatt scored 1,395 points at Glenwood City High School in his four-year career.

Tim was co-captain of the track team, leading the track team to conference, regional and sectional titles both his junior and senior years. He was an unbelievable runner, as he was the fastest runner in all races on the track. He could win the two-mile and the 100-yard dash. Tim went to State in the 100, 200, and 1,600 relays both his junior and senior years. Tim Klatt was a starting shortstop on the baseball team and its leading hitter. He would walk, steal second, third, and then home.

A basketball fan from a community 25 miles away said about Tim Klatt: “Watching Tim Klatt play basketball was well worth the price of admission. Just to see Tim pass was something to behold.” Tim Klatt holds the school record for the most points for a game in the Glenwood City school gym at 44.

Having scored 1,395 points doesn’t tell it all about Tim Klatt. He was the “heart and soul” of Glenwood City basketball for four years. Tim’s leadership and positive influence on his team and classmates has carried over to today.

Tim Klatt deserves to be on the board for having scored more than 1,000 points. He graduated from UW-RF and teaches at Baldwin, WI. He’s married with two daughters and is the head softball coach.

Scott DeWyre (1995-98)

1,702 Points

Scott DeWyre was the most athletically skilled athlete to attend Glenwood City High School. The class of 1998 member, was a 5’ 7” guard could touch the rim with both hands and scored 1,702 points during his four years of play.

Scott had a charismatic personality that showed in his play, leading the Hilltoppers in scoring three years in a row. Scott was a member of the Hilltoppers conference champions in 1996-1997-1998, helping lead the Toppers to the Division 3 State Tournament in 1997.

As a senior, the Glenwood City 1998 squad was number one all season, finishing 24-1 after a sectional loss.

Scott was 2nd team all-state football as a wide receiver on the 14-0 State Champion football team. Scott was a member of the conference 4 by 100 meter relay team in track. He was the leading hitter and shortstop of the regional and sectional baseball championship team. Scott was a member of the team that defeated Kenosha Tremper, a school eight times larger than Glenwood City, in a one-class summer baseball tournament at State by a score of 6-3.

Scott receive a scholarship to Michigan Tech. After one year, Scott DeWyre transferred to UW-RF where he played for three years. The highlight of his career was starting and leading River Falls over Platteville and Bo Ryan. Platteville was number one in the league. Scott graduated from UW-River Falls and manages a Fitness Center in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Scott definitely deserves his name on the WBCA’s 1,000 Point Board, as he is the all-time scoring leader at Glenwood City with 1,702 points.

Nick Ohman (1998-2001)

1,211 Points

Nick Ohman was a 2001 graduate of Glenwood City High School. Nick scored 1,211 points as a Hilltopper, participating in 85 games. As a freshman, Nick played three quarters JV and was available to play one quarter varsity. That season, 1997-1998 Glenwood City’s JV record was 20-0, while the varsity record was 20-0 and number one in the state polls. If the varsity would not have been so senior laden and strong, Nick would have scored 1,400-1,500 points in his career.

Nick Ohman was the most competitive players in Glenwood City basketball history. Nick played two games in one. He wanted the team to win the game. He also wanted to guard the other team’s top scorer so he could stop the opponents’ best scorer. Nick wanted to outscore the other teams’ best scorer. Nick Ohman played on both ends of the floor.

Nick always played up. As a fourth grader, Nick led the fifth-grade team to an undefeated season. As a 7th grader, Nick led the 8th grade team in scoring. Nick played in four sectionals as a basketball player.

As a high school player, Nick grew into a “man child” at 6’ 2”, 195 pounds and was mismatched on the floor for all opposing coaches. Nick Ohman led Glenwood City to three consecutive conference, regional championships and sectional and state titles in 2001.

One of the greatest sectional contests played in the Northwest Division was Glenwood City vs. Flambeau. It was the Nick Ohman vs. Jimmy Leonhard show and basketball fans around the area still talk about the basketball skill and athleticism of Ohman and Leonhard.

The first private vs. public basketball game at state was played at the Kohl Center in 2001. Glenwood City vs. Kenosha St. Joes’ at 9 AM on a Thursday morning. David Tollfree of “St. Joe’s” had 28 points and Nick Ohman had 28 points. A Nick Ohman rebound with 3 seconds left and shot by Scott Miller saw Glenwood City win 70-67.

Nick Ohman and Ryan Tiberg tied as leading scorers for Glenwood City that year (2001), each having 373 points for the season.

Nick was wanted by every Division 2 basketball team who saw him play. He decided to stay close to home and played football as a quarterback at Stout, starting for 4 seasons. He also graduated with a degree in business.

Nick manages a tire store for Bauer Built Tires. He is married and has three daughters.