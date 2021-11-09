Meredith completes successful volleyball season for UW-RF

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

After the 2020 fall sports season was cancelled for all teams in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC), every athlete was more than ready to get back to competition this fall. One of those athletes, Kameri Meredith, a graduate of Colfax High School made the most of the season while competing as a member of the UW – River Falls Falcons volleyball team.

Meredith is a sophomore but playing in her first year and was a six rotation starter for the Falcons. She was second on the team in kills and digs, led the team in ace serves and was third in blocked shots.In conference matches she was seventh overall in kills with 67,averaging 3,05 kills per set, and finished tenth overall in conference games in digs with 72, averaging 3.27 per set. Meredith is listed as a top 10 point getter in the conference (ninth), for overall points with 75. (This total comes from adding kills, aces,solo blocks and block assists together). In overall conference and non-conference matches, she was tenth finishing with 317.5 points which included 254 kills, 41 aces, eight solo blocks and 29 block assists. Defensively she totaled 304 digs.

The Falcons concluded their season with a 15-14 overall record and were 1-6 in WIAC play, tied for seventh place.