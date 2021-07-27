Lew father and son participate in WFCA all star game

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Recent Elk Mound graduate Nate Lew officially completed his high school career by playing for the North Small School team in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All Star Classic game.Lew played as an inside linebacker and recorded a solo tackle and an assisted tackle to help his team win 17-14 over the South team. His dad, Elk Mound varsity coach Dave Lew, was an assistant coach for the North team.

The game was played July 17 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh and is a fundraiser for the Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin. Players and coaches all raise a minimum of $750 in donations for the hospital.

Representing the Dunn-St. Croix Conference on the same North team was Brayden Wolf, a defensive back from Spring Valley.