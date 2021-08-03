| logout
UW-Stevens Point spring graduates 2021
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 1,250 graduates for the spring and summer sessions of 2021.
The list of candidates for graduation includes the following local students:
- Kendra Potter, Elk Mound, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Ecology and Mgmt., Biology, Cum Laude
- Makenzi Gehrman, Glenwood City, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Social Work