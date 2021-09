If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE – Cade Hanson of Elk Mound is among the students who have been named to the UW-Stout 2021 men’s cross country team. Cade is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Head coach is Matt Schauf, is in his 15th year at UW-Stout.