Mounder trio competes at state cross country

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Three Elk Mound athletes had the opportunity to compete this past Saturday in the state cross country championships.

Juniors Ian Hazen and Aiden Schiferl placed in the top quarter of runners in the WIAA Division 2 Boys’ State Cross Country Championship held October 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids while their female counterpart, freshman Ellie Schiszik, finished in the top third of her Division 2 girls’ competition for the Mounders.

Hazen, who had led the Elk Mound boys’ to the finish line all season long did so once again in the 2021 finale at state. He took home 12th place after finishing with a time of 16:45.0.

Fellow classmate and state running partner Aiden Schiferl ran a 17:21.2 as he finished in 31st place out of 151 runners in the D2 title race.

Shorewood junior Nathan Cumberbatch won the individual D2 state gold in a time of 16:06.4 and helped lead his school to the state team championship with a score of 54 points. Notre Dame came in second with a 73.

In just her first year of varsity competition, the Lady Mounders’ Ellie Schiszik used her talents to make it all the way to the state championship were she placed 50th out of 151 runners. She finished her state finals run in 20:50.9.

Dodgeville/Mineral Point edged out Shorewood by a single point – 88 to 89 – for the ladies’ Division 2 state title. Senior Kayci Martensen of Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City was crowned the division’s individual state champion following her run of 18:10.0.