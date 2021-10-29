Topper volleyball loses in regional
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
ST. CROIX FALLS — Heading into the WIAA Division 3 volleyball tournament, Glenwood City knew it had a tough draw and would need to find and play its best match of the year if it was to extend its season.
Unfortunately, the 15th-seeded Hilltoppers were simply overwhelmed when they played on the home court of number 2 St. Croix Falls last Tuesday, October 19 in the opening round of the regional tournament.
The Saints (18-3), who won the Heart O’ North Conference with an umblemished 8-0 mark and are ninth in the state D3 rankings, swept the Lady Hilltoppers in three straight sets to advance. The scores were 25-10, 25-19 and 25-7.
Glenwood City finished the season 1-18.
No team or individual statistics for the match were available.