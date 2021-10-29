Hilltopper trio to run at state cross country meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — Three members of the Glenwood City team are headed to Wisconsin Rapids this Saturday to compete in the WIAA State Cross Country Championships.

Seniors Austin Nelson and Kendall Schutz and junior JJ Williams all earned state berths following their races at the Division 3 Sectional meet held October 23 on the familiar course at Tiffany Creek Elementary in Boyceville.

Austin Nelson and JJ Williams finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the boys’ race as each grabbed one of the five individual state qualifying spots. Kendall Schutz placed fifth in the girls’ race to earn her state berth.

Nelson finished the 5,000-meter course in 17:17.4 while Schutz ran a 20:29.2, both represented personal bests for the season.

Williams was just three seconds behind Nelson coming across the finish line in 17:20.2.

“It’s exciting to have three individuals qualify for state,” said Glenwood City head coach Matthew Schutz.

“Kendall Schutz will be returning for her fourth trip to state, JJ Williams with his second trip, and Austin Nelson with his first trip,” he continued. “I’m very proud of their work ethic all season and how it paid off for them.

“Having Kendall qualify all four years is pretty special as her coach and dad too,” added Schutz.

Glenwood City almost had a fourth runner make the state cut.

Senior Bella Simmons finished seventh after clocking the course in 20:48.3 despite having battled illness the entire week. She missed earning another state berth by just one spot.

“Bella is the only girl under 21 minutes in the sectional that didn’t qualify,” noted Coach Schutz. “She fought every step of that race as she was out sick most of the week from school and wasn’t able to practice all week with her team.”

“Any other race, she would have been duking it out with the top five runners and would have qualified alongside Kendall,” he added.

Simmons’ running partner throughout middle school and high school, Kendall Schutz, was devastated by the result.

“It was heartbreaking for all us especially for Kendall who has competed with Bella in every race and participated with her at all three state meets prior to this season,” Schutz stated.

“Bella has been her running partner since 6th grade. As quoted by Kendall in tears when I hugged her after her race, ‘This isn’t how it was supposed to be. She’s a better runner than me. We were supposed to go together,” recalled the coach.

“Those two girls have worked so hard all these years. Never expecting less but their best. Trying to live up to a girls’ program where they knew nothing but success,” he added. “They are the last of the great competitors from the six consecutive state teams. They are going to be a huge loss next season.”

As a team, the Toppers’ boys came in third with 110 points behind winner Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (73) and runner-up Spring Valley (79), both qualified for state.

“We were hoping for a boys’ team second place finish, but had to settle for third,” said Schutz. “It was still a very respectable finish to the season and is the highest finish for a boys team since I started coaching in 2007. Fourth place was my previous best finish.”

Junior Anthony Nelson was the third finisher for the Glenwood City boys taking 21st in a time of 18:46.3. Fellow junior Elek Anderson was the next to finish taking 39th in 19:33.2.

Rounding out the team scoring was sophomore Connor Berends with a 46th-place finish after crossing the line in 19:54.3. Freshmen Zeb Holden and Ilan Anderson completed the team in Boyceville. Holden was 48th in 20:02.5 with Anderson close on his heels to take 50th in a field of 116 runners with a time of 20:05.5.

Dan Anderson, a senior from McDonell Central, won the boys’ race in 16:03.9 over a minute ahead of runner-up Peter Weir of Cadott.

The Lady Toppers finished sixth in Boyceville after scoring 166 points.

“We were hoping for a top five finish,” stated Schutz of his girls’ team. “But both teams beat all the teams they were expected to beat so I was very happy about that.”

Colfax took the girls’ team title with 87 points with Cameron taking second with 90. As the top two squads, they earned state berths. Augusta senior Bailey Peterson placed first among the 101 girl runners as she finished in 19:48.4 to beat out two-time defending sectional champ Molly Heidorn from Colfax.

Finishing behind Schutz and Simmons for the GC gals was freshman Elsja Meijer who came in 45th in 23:43.6. Senior Samantha Peterson was the next Topper to cross the finish line taking 54th in 24:19.3. Meijer and Peterson’s times were both season bests for the two runners.

Completing the squad were senior Ella Knops and sophomore Haylie Hannah. Knops ran a 26:10.1 to finish her prep career with an 83rd place while Hannah came in 94th after a run of 28:44.3.

Schutz also thanked and complimented the efforts and contributions of seniors Brendan Booth, Henry Draxler, Samantha Peterson and Ella Knops.

The State Championships are once again being held at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids this Saturday, October 30. Austin Nelson and JJ Williams are slated to run 1:10 p.m. while Kendall Schutz will take the course around 3:05 p.m.