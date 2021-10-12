Toppers volleyball swept in Durand

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

DURAND — The drive to Durand last Thursday resulted in losses for all three of Glenwood City’s volleyball squads.

The varsity pushed its hosts to four sets but suffered its fifth conference loss in as many matches.

The Toppers’ varsity dropped the first two sets to the Panthers, 19-25 and 21-25, before delivering a dominating performance in set three with a 25-12 victory. Glenwood City, however, was unable to maintain that momentum in the fourth set. It lost that set and the October 7 match 14-25.

The junior varsity squad lost all three of its sets to Durand – 18-25, 15-25 and 13-15.

The C-team fell 1-2 to their Panther counterparts. After opening with a 15-25 loss, Glenwood City rebounded to win 25-15 in the second set but dropped the third set 10-15.

The C-team also hosted Clear Lake Tuesday night, October 5 and came out a 2-1 winner. Glenwood City took the first two sets 25-4 and 25-14 before the Warriors won the third and final set 15-17.

Glenwood City also competed in the Somerset tournament Saturday, October 9 but no scores or information was made available before Tuesday’s press time.

The Hilltoppers were in Boyceville Tuesday evening to play the rival Bulldogs and host league-leader Colfax this Thursday, October 14 to close out the conference and regular seasons.

The WIAA regional tournament begins next Tuesday, October 19. Glenwood City will compete in the Division 3 Shell Lake Sectional.