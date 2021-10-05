GC netters fall to Spring Valley and Mondovi in straight sets

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Although the Glenwood City varsity volleyball team is still searching for its first win in the Dunn-St. Croix, its players continue to hone their court skills and work to develop a team-first approach according to first-year head coach Nikki Webert.

Despite close sets against Spring Valley and Mondovi last week, the Hilltoppers still lost both matches in straight sets to fall to 0-4 in conference action.

“The girls are developing to play more as a team together, since that’s how you win games,” noted Webert.

“They are becoming more strong and smart at the net to place the ball in the open areas on the opposite side. Our defensive side is also picking up by becoming more scrappy and not letting many touch the floor,” she added.

Hosting Spring Valley last Tuesday, September 28, Glenwood City lost the first two sets by a mere two points – 26-28 and 23-25. The Cardinals then earned the sweep with a 25-17 win in set three.

The Toppers’ junior varsity squad was able to flip the scenario on the Red Birds as they won all three of its sets by scores of 25-14, 25-19, and 15-12.

Traveling to Mondovi two days later, both the varsity and JV came up short as they were swept in three sets by the host Buffaloes.

In the September 30th varsity contest, Glenwood City dropped the opening set 9-25 to Mondovi. The Toppers rallied in the following two sets but still came up short, 23-25 and 22-25.

The junior varsity found itself on the short end of three close scores, losing to the Lady Buffs 24-26, 22-25, and 11-15.

The C-team, which did not play in Spring Valley, faced a pair of opponents in Mondovi. In a 5:45 p.m. contest with Cornell, the Glenwood City C-team took two of three from the Chieftains with 25-16 and 25-18 wins in the first two games. Cornell took the final set 15-13. Against Mondovi later that same evening, the Toppers rallied from a 16-25 loss in the first set to take the next two – 25-20 and 15-12.

There were no team or individual statistics available for either match.

Glenwood City will be on the road for three of its final four regular season matches beginning this Thursday in Durand. The Toppers will be in Somerset on Saturday for an invitational before playing at rival Boyceville next Tuesday, October 12. They will return home to host Colfax in the conference and regular season final on Thursday, October 14.

“The girls are working on cleaning up miscellaneous errors, serve, receive, and coverage so they can end the season strong,” concluded Webert.