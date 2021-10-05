GC boys finish second, girls third at Spring Valley Invite; Boyceville teams take eighth and ninth

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

SPRING VALLEY — In their only slated race of the week, the Glenwood City and Boyceville cross country teams went to Spring Valley on Thursday, September 30 for an invitational that featured schools from the Dunn-St. Croix and Middle Border Conferences.

The Glenwood City boys placed second after it had six runners finish in the top 25 while the girls’ team, headlined by first- and third-place showings from seniors Bella Simmons and Kendall Schutz, respectively, returned home with third place.

Boyceville’s girls, meanwhile, finished eighth among the ten competing schools and the boys were ninth.

The Hilltoppers will tune up for the October 14 Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet which will be held in Mondovi with a pair of meets this week. Glenwood City will run in Amery on Thursday, October 7 and compete in the City Wells Invite at Eau Claire South Middle School on Saturday, October 9.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs will compete in Arcadia this Saturday.

Glenwood City

Senior Austin Nelson led a contingent of a half a dozen Glenwood City boys to top 25 finishes at the Spring Valley Invitational last Thursday.

Nelson ran a 18:06.7 to come in fourth in a field of 87 runners.

Juniors Elek Anderson and Anthony Nelson were next to cross the finish line for Glenwood City. Anderson, clocking a time of 19:59.8, placed 15th and Anthony Nelson took 17th in 20:10.8.

Three Toppers then finished 23rd through 25th. Sophomore Connor Berends and freshman Ilan Anderson were both timed at 20:52.8 but Berends took 23rd with Anderson coming in 24th. Another freshman, Zeb Holden, was 25th after a run of 21:00.8.

Those first five finishers helped the Toppers boys finish as the race’s runner-up with 65 team points. Host Spring Valley won the event with a score of 49. Durand’s Parker Schneider, the defending D3 state champion, ran to first in 16:46.0.

Senior Brendan Booth finished 29th in 21:06 and was followed by junior Owen Bauman (48th) in 22:31.6, sophomore Riley Krueger (60th) in 23:39.3, senior Henry Draxler (61st) in 23:49.7, sophomore Xander Jacobsen (66th) in 24:18.7, junior Cody Hansen (75th) in 26:10.1, and freshman Tyler Rogers (76th) in 26:43.9.

Hilltopper senior Bella Simmons won the girls’ race in a time of 21:24.6 while classmate Kendall Schutz placed third after crossing the finish line with a time of 22:02.4. There were 79 girls competing.

Those two performances help the Lady Hilltoppers finish third out of nine team with a score of 95 points.

Just three points separated Glenwood City and runner-up Colfax (92). Durand topped the girls’ standings as the Panthers accumulated just 33 points to win the team title.

The third GC girl to finish the race was freshman Elsja Meijer who took 23rd place in 24:55.7.

Senior Samantha Peterson ran a 26:13.3 to take 35th and sophomore Haylie Hannah completed the team’s scoring as its fifth runner to cross the line taking 46th in 27:35.5.

Sophomores Savanna Millermon and Libby Wagner were Glenwood City’s final female runners to finish. Millermon was 53rd in 28:28.2 and Wagner placed 56th in 28:49.4

Boyceville

Junior Haylie Rasmussen and sophomore Jaden Stevens gave the Boyceville girls a pair of top 15 finishes in Spring Valley last Thursday.

Rasmussen turned in a time of 23:10.5 to take ninth while Stevens copped 15th place after a run of 24:14.8.

It would be another three minutes before the Lady Bulldog’s third runner – freshman Lauren Becker – crossed the line, taking 45th with a time of 27:33.1.

Sophomore Sarah Stoveren ran a 29:03.8 to grab 58th, junior Rachael Montgomery was 66th in 29:48.5, and senior Shiloh Wheeldon placed 78th with a time of 33:48.9.

The Boyceville girls’ finished eighth in the team standings with 169 points.

The boys’ team was ninth after scoring 239 points. Senior Brian Johnson was the first to finish, taking 26th in 21:01.6.

Two minutes later, freshman Michael Montgomery was the next Bulldog to complete the course coming in 56th with a time of 23:03.7.

Junior Dean Olson along with freshmen Caleb Olson and Aiden Madison were 71st, 72nd, and 73rd, respectively. Dean Olson finished in 25:32.3, Caleb Olson registered a 25:39.4, and Madison ran a 25:46.3.

Freshman Dominic Anderson completed the Boyceville boys’ run taking 85th in 29:33.1.