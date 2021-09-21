Toppers swept by Mounders in D-SC volleyball opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

ELK MOUND — Just a week after playing a quad in Elk Mound, the Glenwood City volleyball team had to make a trip back to the Mounders’ home court last Thursday, September 16 to open Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.

After falling in two sets to Elk Mound in the final round of that September 9 four-team tourney, the Hilltoppers were again swept by the Mounders, this time in three straight, as they committed several service and ball errors and had trouble hitting.

“It was a defensive heavy game with lots of touches to the ball for passing and digs,” said first-year head coach Nikki Webert.

“Our hitting game wasn’t high or consistent, but our passing touches were immense all around including our on-the-net game with blocks and attempted blocks,” she added.

“We had a handful of serving errors and miscellaneous free ball errors that cut us short for the losses. All around, there was hard, decent volleyball played by the girls,” concluded Webert.

Glenwood City lost 17-25 in the first set, 21-25 in the second and 20-25 in the third and final set.

Statistically, Aria DeSmith had three kills and a trio of serving aces for the Toppers, Amalia Draxler led the team with three blocks while Michaela Blaser finished with two and Eliza Voeltz one, Alex Peterson made 34 passes and Ellery Unser tallied five assists.

The Toppers’ junior varsity lost two sets to one. After taking game one from the host Mounders 25-17, the GC JV fell by a mere two-points in the final two sets, 23-25 and 13-15.

Glenwood City’s C-team, however, was victorious. Following a 17-25 loss in set one, the Hilltoppers rallied to win set two 25-18 and the third set 16-14.

Glenwood City hosted Elmwood/Plum City last night in a D-SC match before it travels to Webster this Thursday, September 23 for a triangular. The Toppers will then resume conference play next Tuesday, September 28 in Spring Valley.