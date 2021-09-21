Toppers outmuscled in loss to Spring Valley Cardinals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SPRING VALLEY — Glenwood City showed determination, focus, good special teams play, and an improved running game when it visited league-leading Spring Valley for a Dunn-St. Croix football clash last Friday.

But it wasn’t enough!

The Cardinals’ balanced offensive attack coupled with its physicality eventually wore down the Hilltoppers and led the hosts to a 42-10 victory in the September 17 contest.

Holding a 21-10 halftime advantage over Glenwood City, Spring Valley put the game out of reach with a 21-point splurge in the final 6:38 of the third quarter while holding the Toppers scoreless in the final two quarters en route to the 32-point victory.

The Cardinals finished with 408 yards of offense. A contingent of five Spring Valley rushers totaled 235 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries while quarterback Connor Ducklow was an efficient 9-for-12 passing for another trio of six pointers and 173 yards.

The win keeps Spring Valley atop the conference standing with an unblemished 3-0 mark. The Cardinals are 4-1 in all contests. Glenwood City, meanwhile, fell for the second straight week and is currently 1-2 in the D-SC and 2-3 overall.

“I thought our focus and effort level was much improved in this game,” said Shane Strong, Glenwood City head coach.

“Our kids were in position on defense to make plays all night. Credit Spring Valley for winning in space making us miss tackles or winning in coverage in the passing game,” he added.

Stong also gave kudos to punter/place kicker Marcis DeSmith and running back Max Janson.

“Our kicker/punter played very well,” noted Strong. “Marcis kicked us a field goal and flipped field position a few times with some great punts.”

DeSmith’s 38-yard field goal as time wound down in the first half pulled the Toppers within a 21-10 halftime deficit.

Janson was Glenwood City’s leading rusher on the night. He carried a bulk of the rushing load taking 22 of the team’s 38 attempts to finish with 84 of the Toppers’ 129 rushing yards and their only touchdown.

“Max Janson ran with great determination Friday night,” Strong stated.

Senior quarterback Bryce Wickman hit 11 of his 17 throwing attempts for 113 yards and an interception.

Much of the first quarter was played to a scoreless deadlock. But, with just 17 seconds remaining, Ducklow collaborated with Tyler Bowman on a four-yard pitch-and-catch for a touchdown, the first of three such connections between the Cardinal quarterback and receiver. Coy Stasiek added the PAT to give the hosts a 7-0 lead.

Glenwood City would tie the contest up with 8:37 left in the first half on Max Janson’s five-yard dash to the end zone and a good PAT kick by DeSmith.

Spring Valley, however, would reach the end zone on its next two offensive possessions.

On a quarterback keeper, Ducklow scampered 31 yards for the score as Valley retook the lead at 7:14. Stasiek’s kick made it 14-7.

Ducklow then connected with Bowman on another short touchdown pass at 2:18, this one from five yards away, as the Cardinals went ahead 21-7 following yet another good PAT kick off the foot of Stasiek.

In the closing minutes of the half, Glenwood City made its way into Spring Valley territory before the drive stalled. DeSmith came on and sent the ball through the uprights to make good on the 38-yard field goal attempt which put the score at 21-10 as the game went to intermission.

It stayed that way until midway through the third quarter when the Ducklow-Bowman gambit hit the trifecta on a 30-yard pass play for six at 6:38.

That play seemed to open the scoring flood gates for the Cardinals as they added two final TDs in the third frame, a 29-yard jaunt by Brady Benarek at 3:22 and a 60-yard dash to the end zone from Justin Rielly that left just a second on the clock. Stasiek made good on all three of those extra point kicks and the Cardinals were well in front, 42-10 as the game went into the final stanza.

That is how it ended as neither squad scored in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Gabe Knops and Brady McCarthy added 38 and 18 yards to the Toppers rushing total. Senior Drew Olson caught six of Wickman’s 11 completions for 51 yards, Janson had three for 26 and McCarthy netted a pair for 36 yards.

Connor Ducklow was the Cardinals leading rusher with 10 hauls for 86 yards. Justin Rielly added 70 on nine carries.

“We have to become more physical if we want to compete with these teams up front,” concluded Strong. “Clear Lake will be physical and tough. We have to rise up to that challenge.”

The Warriors will be in town this Friday as the Hilltoppers look to get back on track with a win.