GC boys finish fourth at SCC Harrier Invite, girls fifth

HAMMOND — The Toppers’ JJ Williams won the boys’ cross country race to lead Glenwood City to a fourth-place finish at the St. Croix Central Invitational held September 2.

Williams clocked the 5,000-meter course, that rings Central’s High School complex in Hammond, in just 16:58.5 to finish six and a half seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, fellow junior Ian Hazen of Elk Mound.

Senior Austin Nelson and sophomore Elek Anderson gave the GC boys a trio of top 20 place winners as Nelson finished seventh in a time of 17:28.6 and Anderson ran an 18:34.1 to take 16th.

As a team, the boys finished in a tie with Dunn-St. Croix rival Elk Mound as each school scored 110 points. The Mounders, however, earned third place when its sixth place runner finished three spots and nearly 17 seconds ahead of the Toppers’ number six finisher, freshman Zeb Holden.

New Richmond claimed the boys’ team title with 57 points while Prescott took second with 103 with ten complete teams competing.

Rounding out the Glenwood City boys’ scoring were junior Anthony Nelson with a time of 19:49.6 for 38th and freshman Ilan Anderson who came in 48th in a time of 20:16.0 out of a field of 139 runners.

Glenwood City had 11 other boys competing in the race at SCC. As previously mentioned, Zeb Holden was 50th in 20:32.2. Following were senior Brendan Booth (69th, 21:34.0), freshman Elliot Springborn (89th, 22:18.5), junior Cody Hansen (101st, 22:50.7), junior Owen Bauman (103rd, 23:20.7), sophomore Xander Jacobson (112th, 24:28.9), senior Henry Draxler (113th, 24:34.0), and freshmen Justin Rogers (120th, 25:35.4), Tyler Rogers (131st, 28:11.2) and Evan Hojem (139th, 31:27.1).

The Tigers also went home with the girls’ championship after besting the host Panthers 38 to 50.

Glenwood City senior Bella Simmons finished third in her 5K race in 20:45.8. Combined with fellow senior Kendall Schutz’s tenth-place showing in 22:25.1, the Lady Toppers came in a solid fifth with 158 points out of a field of 11 teams.

Scoring runners for the Lady Hilltoppers also included senior Samantha Peterson who placed 48th in 25:27.6, and sophomores Haylie Hannah and Natelle McCarthy with finishes of 62nd and 64th, respectively, in times of 26:41.3 and 26:46.1.

Rounding out the field for the GC girls were sophomore Savanna Millermon with a 26:52.6 for 66th and senior Ella Knops who came in 79th in 27:49.2.

There were 107 participants in the girls’ race with New Richmond freshman Marah Benedict winning the individual crown in 19:42.9.

Glenwood City will run in a pair of meets this week. The boys and girls will be in Cameron this Thursday before competing in Fall Creek on Saturday morning.

The teams will then head to Rice Lake to compete in the UW-Barron County Invitational next Tuesday, September 14.