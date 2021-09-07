First-half scores help Hilltoppers sink ranked Lakers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

TURTLE LAKE — The Hilltoppers traveled to Turtle Lake, who is ranked 10th in Division 7 according to Wissports.net, last Friday, September 3rd to open Dunn-St. Croix conference play.

While the wet, misty weather wasn’t favorable to a huge offensive output, you’d see big plays on both sides of the ball that would dictate the outcome of the football game.

Glenwood City used a big-strike offense, and then a bend-don’t-break defense in the second half to hold off a determined Laker team to prevail on the evening 24-12 which was also the score at halftime.

The Hilltoppers would notch their first conference win and improve their record to 2-1 overall.

Glenwood City would hold the Lakers on their opening possession. Once the Hilltoppers had the ball, they would march down the field and score the opening touchdown. The drive was capped by a 7-yard run by Gabe Knops. The PAT by Marcis DeSmith would put Glenwood City up 7-0 with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter.

The ensuing Laker possession would result in a three and out, giving the Hilltoppers possession on their own 45-yard line. Glenwood City would push the ball down the field where it would stall at the 11-yard line. DeSmith would be called out for the field goal attempt that he would knock through the middle of the uprights, giving Glenwood City the 10-0 lead.

The Lakers would then take possession after the kickoff on their 20-yard line and take the ball 80 yards for the score. It was highlighted by a 16-yard reception by Christian Torgerson from Lakers’ quarterback Toby Kahl for the touchdown. The missed PAT would leave the score at 10-6 at the 9:33 mark of the second quarter.

It wouldn’t take long for the Hilltoppers to strike back. The kickoff would put the ball on their own 30-yard line, and in just a single snap Knops would bust loose on a 70-yard touchdown rush to extend Glenwood City’s lead to 17-6 after the PAT.

The Hilltoppers next big break came when defensive back Brady McCarthy intercepted a pass from Kahl and returned it to Glenwood City’s 48-yard line. McCarthy would get rewarded for his great defensive play. He’d take the ensuing handoff and ramble 52 yards for the touchdown to put the Hilltoppers up 24-6.

After trading possessions, the Hilltoppers would find themselves punting out of their own endzone. The resulting punt would put Turtle Lake in great field position at the Hilltopper 18-yard line.

The next play would see Kahl connect with Joel Humphrey for the 18-yard touchdown with 53 seconds remaining in the half. Once again for the Lakers, the rushing PAT would fail and put the score at 24-12, which would hold to half.

Glenwood City would mix things up a bit to begin the second half and move to the air. Consecutive 8-yard receptions by Drew Olson would see the Hilltoppers on the move. The drive, however, would end after a Turtle Lake sack and then a short rush by Toppers’ quarterback Bryce Wickman.

Going forward, the Hilltoppers would need to bring their defensive grit to hold onto the game.

A drive that stretched almost six minutes would see the Lakers methodically moved the ball down the field through the air. The drive would end at the 9:12 mark of the fourth when Kahl’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete in the end zone.

A Hilltopper three and out would put the Lakers back in control of the ball at the Hilltopper 45-yard line. A couple of nice completions by Kahl would see the Lakers with first and goal at the 9-yard line.

The Hilltoppers’ defense would come up big, however. After a sack and penalty backed Turtle Lake up, a pass on fourth down would see the Lakers turn the ball over on downs. The Lakers wouldn’t get another chance and the Hilltoppers would earn a hard-fought victory.

The Hilltoppers combined for a total of 216 yards to Turtle Lake’s 200. Knops lead the way on the ground with 104 yards on 12 carriers and two scores. Wickman added 24 yards through the air.

Glenwood City will host their first contest of the season this Friday, September 10th with they welcome Elmwood/Plum City.