EM netters drop all three at home Quad

ELK MOUND — Prior to taking a respite for the Labor Day holiday, the Elk Mound volleyball team hosted a quadrangular meet August 31.

Unfortunately, the Mounders dropped all three of their matches in last Tuesday’s event, losing in straight sets to Cumberland, Eau Claire Regis, and St. Croix Central.

Elk Mound opened the tournament against Cumberland. The Beavers bested the Mounders 25-19 and 25-23.

In its next round match-up, Elk Mound took on the Ramblers of Regis High losing 25-16 and 26-24.

The final contest of the tournament for the Mounders was against Middle Border heavyweight St. Croix Central. The Panthers pounced on the home squad by scores of 25-19 and 25-12.

There were no team or individual statistics available when the Messenger went to press.

Updated information from Elk Mound’s previous competitions at the Menomonie Sprawl held at UW-Stout on August 27 and 28 had the Mounders beating Luck and Altoona but losing to Chippewa Falls. Elk Mound swept both sets from Luck and Altoona, taking down the Luck Cardinals by scores of 25-18 and 25-13 and beating the Lady Rails 25-14 and 27-25. Chi-Hi turned the tables on the Mounders winning in straight sets 25-13 and 25-17.

Elk Mound, now 3-6, was at Eleva-Strum last evening (Tuesday, September 7) and will return home this Thursday to host another quad with Glenwood City, Somerset and Ellsworth attending.