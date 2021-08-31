Panthers pounce on Mounders for gridiron win

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

HAMMOND — In what was suppose to be its home opener, Elk Mound had to travel for the second straight week as Mother Nature prevailed.

After heavy rains during the week left Elk Mound’s new football field unplayable, its scheduled non-conference contest against St. Croix Central had to be moved to the Panthers’ home turf in Hammond. There, St. Croix Central led from start to finish as it defeated Elk Mound 35-20 in a battle of former Dunn-St. Croix foes played last Friday evening, August 27.

St. Croix Central did all of its damage on the ground, collecting its entire offensive output of 359 yards via the run led by Ethan Boettcher’s 141 yard, one-touchdown performance on 26 carries. Parker Shackelton adding 92 yards and a pair of TDs on 11 hauls for the Panthers.

With just three rushing yards, Elk Mound was relegated to an aerial attack to move the ball as it finished with 256 yards through the air, the bulk of which came off the arm of quarterback Kaden Russo, who went 13-of-25 for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Using their ground and pound attack, the Panthers lit the scoreboard first when Shackleton crashed across the goal line from a yard out to give St. Croix Central a 6-0 advantage midway through the first quarter. The extra point try failed.

St. Croix Central extended its lead at the 8:56 mark of the second quarter when AJ Holmgren also scored six on a one-yard run. Boettcher added the two-point conversion and the Panthers were in front 14-0.

About four and a half minutes later, the Mounders finally struck pay dirt when Russo connected with Avery Kaanta on a 43-yard strike with 4:12 to play in the first half. The two-point pass fell incomplete as Elk Mound trailed 14 to 6.

The host Panthers would push their lead to 15 points when Shackleton snapped off a 15-yard run for his second TD and kicker Hayden Buckel knocked the ball through the uprights for a 21-6 advantage at 1:56.

But Elk Mound responded quickly.

Just a minutes and three seconds later, Russo found Ethan Johnson open on a pass pattern which turned into a 44-yard score with 53 seconds left until the intermission. The pair also hooked up on the two-point pass play as Elk Mound entered the break down just seven points, 21-14.

The third period was a scoreless affair but just six ticks into the fourth and final quarter, St. Croix Central notched its fourth rushing score of the contest. Boettcher scored his lone touchdown on a 15-yard jaunt that when coupled with Buckel’s boot had the Panthers in front 28-14 at the 11:54 mark.

Two and a half minutes later Elk Mound was able to cut into its deficit when Kaanta scored on a five-yard run with 9:25 left in the game. An unsuccessful pass for two left the score, SCC 28 and EM 20.

St. Croix Central would salt away the victory some five and a half minutes later when Sam Fischer used one of his four carries to take the ball over the goal line from ten yards away. And with Buckel’s third PAT of the evening, St. Croix Central upped its lead to 35-20 with only 4:07 remaining.

And that is how the game ended.

Avery Kaanta did finish with 29 yards rushing and a TD on 15 attempts but the Mounders lost 26 yards on its other four runs. Kaanta also tallied 86 yards receiving for another score on five receptions.

Ethan Johnson was a favorite passing target for Russo, hauling in seven catches for 140 yards and six points. Braedon Pederson had a catch for 23 yards and Ryan Bartig finished with seven yards on one catch.

For a third straight week, Elk Mound will be traveling as it heads to Neillsville this Thursday night, September 2, to open Cloverbelt play.