Mounder runners place second at Boyceville Invite, girls 12th

by Marlys Kruger

Sport Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — With 11 total teams and 131 runners who finished the race, the Elk Mound boys began their cross country season with a second-place finish at the Boyceville Invite August 25. The Mounder girls were 12th of 14 teams which saw 134 runners complete the race.

With the temperature in the low 80s at start time, several competitors were unable to complete the contest. The Middle School competition was cancelled due to the high heat.

Head coach Jeremiah Frederickson began his 12th year leading the Mounders and lost just two boys through graduation, Avery Lauer and Brennen Zais.

13 boys finished the race for Elk Mound and were led by junior Ian Hazen in fourth place at 17:43 while another junior, Aiden Schiferl was ninth with a time of 18:25. Trae Schaefer placed 18th, clocking in at 19:58, while sophomore Jesse Moyer was 27th in 20:42. Rounding out the team scoring was sophomore Caleb Beskow in 28th place in 20:54.

Also competing for the boys were senior Carter Sundeen (30th), Tyler Ganger (33rd), Cason Pederson (44th), sophomore Bodie Folczyk (61st), senior Walker Banaszak (85th), sophomore Evan Lauer (87th), sophomore Cooper Reese (88th), junior AJ Miller (96th), and senior Will King (100th).

Defending Division 3 state champion Parker Schneider of Durand won the race with a time of 17:26, while Prescott won the team title, 20 points ahead of the Mounders.

Eight girls completed the race for the Elk Mound girls, led by a third-place finish by freshman Ellie Schiszek in 22:02. A pair of runners from the Dunn-St. Croix Conference were ahead of her including Glenwood City’s Bella Simmons in 21:36 and Molly Heidorn from Colfax at 21:47.

The second runner in for the Mounder girls was sophomore Marley King in 59th place at 27:47, followed by sophomore Madisyn Mohr in 68th, clocked at 28:26. Senior Olivia Schreiber was fourth for the Mounders at 29:14 in 76th place and the final point scorer was junior Aleya Hadenfeldt in 109th place at 32:40. Also competing were senior Lilly Tanula (110th) sophomore Carley Mohr (34:37) and freshman Kaelyn Zais (130th). Durand won the team title.

The Mounder teams are set to compete in Hammond this Thursday at the St. Croix Central Invitational.