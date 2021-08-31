Hilltoppers compete in first race of the season at Boyceville

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — It wasn’t exactly ideal conditions for a race with the temperature over 80 degrees, but the Glenwood City cross country teams were just glad to be racing against a lot of different teams after last year’s odd schedule due to the Covid-19 issue.

The Topper boys, by virtue of their first three runners placing in the top 14 spots, finished third among 11 full teams, while the Topper girls had the individual champion and placed seventh out of 14 teams in the competition held in Boyceville last Wedneday, August 25.

JJ Williams led the Topper boys, clocking in at 17:42 in the 5K race for third place, 16 seconds behind Parker Schneider of Durand and Dan Anderson of McDonell Central. Austin Nelson followed Williams in eighth place in 18:05 and Elek Anderson was 14th at 19:36. Scoring points as the fourth runner, Anthony Nelson was 25th at 20:36 and Zeb Holden was the Toppers’ fifth runner in, at 42nd place with a time of 21:39.

Also completing the course were Ilan Anderson (56th), Brendan Booth (64th), Elliott Springborn (65th), Cody Hanson (82nd), Justin Rogers (118th), Tyler Rogers (123rd), Henry Drexler (126th) and Evan Hojem (130th). There were 131 individuals in the boys’ contest. Prescott won the boys’ team title.

Senior Bella Simmons bested what will probably be her biggest competition for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title, outrunning junior Molly Heidorn of Colfax, who has won the past two individual conference and sectional championships. Simmons won the race in 21:36 while Heidorn clocked in at 21:47.

Fellow senior Kendall Schutz was the second Topper in, placing 12th at 23:23, then there was a gap with yet another of GC’s seniors, Samantha Peterson, finishing 60th in 27:54. Elsja Meijer was the fourth Glenwood City runner to finish, placing 71st at 28:52 and final point scorer was Ella Knops for 80th place in 29:56.

Several Topper girls finished the race including Haylie Hannah (81st), Savanna Millermon (92nd) and Natelle McCarthy (112th). 134 girls completed the race with Durand taking first in the team contest.