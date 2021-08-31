Glenwood City Hilltoppers get defensive in football win over Barron Bears

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

BARRON — For the second time in this early season, the Hilltoppers found themselves on the road facing a tough non-conference football opponent. This time around, they travel to Barron on August 27th for one final tune-up prior to beginning conference play.

Glenwood City was looking to build on a season opener that they dropped in disappointing fashion to Spencer/Columbus Catholic by a score of 51-28. Glenwood City would clean up some mistakes from the previous week, and barely allow 200 yards total offense by the Barron Golden Bears on its way to its first victory of the early season with a 15-8 win, evening their record at 1-1.

Coming into the game, it was expected that the Hilltoppers would use their passing game to attack the Bear’s defense, as they’ve been one of the area’s best teams through the air. However, Glenwood City would use a quartet of ball carriers to flourish.

“We were able to get our run game going, which is something we have been working hard on,” commented Toppers’ head coach Shane Strong.

The scoring for the Hilltoppers started in the first quarter.

Running back Max Janson would take the handoff from Bryce Wickman and power in from three yards out to give Glenwood City the early lead with 7:31 remaining in the first quarter. The PAT attempt was unsuccessful, setting the Hilltopper lead at 6-0 lead.

After trading possessions, Barron would take over near the end of the first quarter. After switching ends at the quarter, Barron’s Colin Kappel would take the ball on the first snap of the second quarter and go 49 yards to pay dirt to tie the score at six. The PAT rushing attempt was good to put Barron on top at 8-6.

On the Hilltoppers ensuing possession, they would be forced to punt from the Bear’s 46-yard line. Bear’s returner Sam Baumgard would misplay the ball, allowing Drew Olson to pounce on it and set the Hilltoppers up with great field position.

Glenwood City would go to the ground to try to push the ball across the goal line. However, the three attempts, by Gabe Knops, Knops, and Janson respectively, would only produce six yards. A field goal attempt by Marcis DeSmith from 25 yards out would be wide right.

The latter half of the second quarter would get messy for both teams. Penalties and turnovers would be the end of many drives. However, it was the Hilltoppers defense that would come out of this looking good.

The Hilltoppers would sack Bear’s quarterback Colin Kappel on fourth down on the Hilltopper 15-yard line to end one drive. Then to end the half, Janson would intercept a 16-yard pass in the end zone as time expired to end any hopes by Barron of extending their 8-6 lead.

Throughout the first half, the Hilltopper defense found themselves with their backs to the goal line, but were able to stop most attempts.

“Our kids tackled very well swarming to the ball all night,” Strong said. “I felt we played with great energy as a team.”

The third quarter would prove to be fruitless for both teams, as neither Glenwood City nor Barron could put any additional points on the board.

Early in the fourth quarter, it was the Hilltoppers that would strike.

DeSmith would redeem his earlier field goal miss and knock one in from 27 yards out to give Glenwood City the lead at 9-6.

A tough Hilltopper defense would do the rest. They held a determined Barron team down and got the ball back to their offense, which in turn extended the lead.

Knops would punch the ball in from two yards out. A missed PAT would put the score at 15-8.

The defense would hold Barron on their next possession, thus giving Glenwood City a hard-fought win.

“We had a big challenge this week to stop their running back who had over 200 yards last week,’ commented Coach Strong on Barron’s running back Caiden LaLiberty.

Though Glenwood would struggle through the air, quarterback Bryce Wickman was 4-13 for 44 yards, the rushing game carried the day. Knops and Janson would each tally 17 carriers for 76 and 65 yards, respectively. Janson and Drew Olson would lead the way with two receptions apiece.

The total stat line saw the Hilltoppers gain 218 yards against 206 for Barron.

The Hilltoppers will look to continue their winning ways as they travel to Turtle Lake next Friday, September 3rd to take on a 1-1 Laker team at 7:00 p.m.