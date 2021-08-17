Hilltoppers to lean on gridiron experience in 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — What the 2021 Hilltopper football team may lack in size, it hopes will be offset by the squad’s experience, particularly on the line, and in speed.

Despite losing all-conference honorable mention linebacker Will Eggert, solid receiving target Brandyn Hallquist, nose guard Nick Hall, and the versatile Gavin Janson via graduation this past spring, Glenwood City, which finished 3-3 in Dunn-St. Croix and 3-4 overall in last year’s season of COVID challenges, returns 15 letter winners to a squad that features 41 players – the most the Toppers have fielded in recent gridiron seasons – which includes nine seniors, ten juniors, a dozen sophomores, and ten freshmen.

Headlining this year’s returning letter winners are seniors, and first team all-conference selection, Drew Olson and Bryce Wickman. Olson earned his recognition on both sides of the ball in 2020 as a tight end and defensive end while Wickman, whom veteran head coach Shane Strong labels as a “good pocket passer”, was a stalwart at quarterback for the Hilltoppers. Wickman threw for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago with 103 completions in 194 attempts for a 53.1 percentage completion rate.

Bolstering the 2021 roster with experience and talent are Glenwood City’s other 13 returning letter winners which include seniors Brady McCarthy, Mitchell Bliese, Thomas Moede, Owen Swenby, Justin Moe, Collin LaValley, and Marcis DeSmith and juniors Gabe Knops, Max Janson, Aaron Brigham, Nick Hierlmeier, Noah Brite, and Trenton McNamara.

McCarthy, Swenby, and DeSmith also earned all-conference honors as a split end, offensive lineman and place kicker, respectively.

Strong has tabbed Gabe Knops as the team’s defensive leader and likes the speed and toughness of Max Janson to add another dimension to the Toppers’ offense.

The offensive line will be one of the Hilltoppers’ strengths this season.

“We return our entire starting offensive line,” stated Strong who enters his 13th season with a 63-47 record which includes a state championship in 2012 and a state runner-up finish in 2013.

“We are small, but have experience up front,” he added.

Strong counts his players close bonds and confidence in one another as big assets along with their collective speed and a firmer grasp of the team’s offensive schemes.

“We are a very tight team, the kids believe in each other,” said Strong. “We have good speed and a better understanding of our new offensive system.”

A year ago, Glenwood City had a hard time against teams with larger personnel especially on the line which is a concern once again for this coming season but, one that Strong hopes can be overcome by speed and experience.

“We are small up front again,” he continued. “And will have to rely on our quickness against teams with bigger lines.”

Strong said neither he nor his players are concerned with statistics, simply saying, “We want to play as a team with a great attitude and relentless effort.”

As for the competition in this year’s Dunn-St. Croix race, Strong sees perennial powers Spring Valley and Boyceville, who finished a surprising 7-1 last season, as the front runners for this year’s conference championship.

“Spring Valley is very well coached and Boyceville has the most returning talent in the conference,” said Strong.

Glenwood City will be tested in its season opener when it travels to Spencer this Thursday, August 19 to square off against the traditionally strong squad of Spencer/Columbus Catholic.

The Hilltoppers will need to get accustomed to traveling this season as six of its nine regular-season contest are on the road including three straight to kick off the year. Glenwood City plays in Barron on August 27 and then goes to Turtle Lake on September 3. The team’s first home game is not until September 10 when it welcomes Elmwood/Plum City.

2021 Roster

Seniors: Brady McCarthy, Bryce Wickman, Drew Olson, Mitchell Bliese, Thomas Moede, Owen Swenby, Justin Moe, Collin LaValley, and Marcis DeSmith.

Juniors: Jayden Quinn, Gabe Knops, James Knight, Max Janson, Brady Klatt, Aaron Brigham, Nick Hierlmeier, Noah Brite, Trenton McNamara, and Wyatt Thompson.

Sophomores: Peyton Rassbach, Jackson Halbach, Steven Booth, Eli Nerby, Morgan Eggert, Zach Hill, Nelson Polen, Conner Gross, Jonas Draxler, Brett Peterson, Tucker Augeson, and Will Standaert.

Freshmen: Andrew Blaser, Mitch McGee, Blake Fayerweather, Jackson Logghe, Vinny Wheeler, Tyler Harrington, Charlie Lamb, Esdyn Swenby, Jake Wood, and Logan McVeigh.