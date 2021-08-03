UW-La Crosse announces spring 2021 Dean’s List

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

LA CROSSE – The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending May 2021.

Colfax: Abby DeMoe, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science – Pre-professional Track; Mackenzie Jensen, Biology Major; Josie Steinke, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Elk Mound: Emily Ausman, Therapeutic Recreation Major; Emily Bartig, Biology Major; Jonah Bauer, Computer Science Major: Embedded Systems Emphasis; Madysen Borofka, Radiation Therapy Major; Matthew Bruder, Biology Major; Nick Bruder, Psychology Major; Sophie Cedarblade, Finance Major; Andrew Pathos, Management Major; Gaelen Young, Biology Major: Molecular Genetics and Cell Biology Concentration

Glenwood City: Jatelyn Johnson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Knapp: Kyle Baker, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education

Wheeler: Erika Brantner, Accountancy Major

Wilson: Collin Schone, Art Major

Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.