Spring UM-TC Dean’s List Announced

MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, MN – The following students have been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced recently.

Colfax: James Herrmann, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Elk Mound: Katelyn Schroeder, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts; and Colton Ward, Junior, Carlson School of Management

Glenwood City: Dakota Birkholz, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering; and Taylor Drinkman, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Wheeler: Mark Timper, Junior, College of Biological Sciences

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.