Spring UM-TC Dean’s List Announced
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, MN – The following students have been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced recently.
Colfax: James Herrmann, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Elk Mound: Katelyn Schroeder, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts; and Colton Ward, Junior, Carlson School of Management
Glenwood City: Dakota Birkholz, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering; and Taylor Drinkman, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Wheeler: Mark Timper, Junior, College of Biological Sciences
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.