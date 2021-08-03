MSU Mankato announces 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s List

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MANKATO, MN – The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.

Students from the area who made the Dean’s lists include:

Wyatt Olson of From Colfax, Honor List

Kendall Nigon of Elk Mound, Honor List

Logan Knudtson of Boyceville, Honor List

Among 3,608 students, a total of 1,070 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,538 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.