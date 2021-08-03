Local students among graduates at UW-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE – The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,462 degrees in May. Of the degrees awarded, 1,433 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 29 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire – Barron County.
Local students who received degrees and their fields of study and campus are:
Boyceville: Ireland McAbee-Thomas, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, communication, Eau Claire
Colfax: Cienna Hanson, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, biology, Eau Claire; Kaely Rieck, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, psychology, Eau Claire; Megan Schleusner, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, biology, Eau Claire; Kaitlyn Trunkel, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, rehabilitation science, Eau Claire; Nicole Vande Kolk, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting, Eau Claire; Joseph Wahl, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, physics and mathematics, Eau Claire; Hannah Yingst, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire
Elk Mound: Kamryn King, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire; Hayden Kohls, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, health care administration, Eau Claire; Touger Lor, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, integrated strategic communication, Eau Claire; Brittney Munthe, Nursing and Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing, Eau Claire; Jameson Rubenzer, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, psychology and criminal justice, Eau Claire; Jordan VanSchoonhoven, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting, Eau Claire
Glenwood City: Madeline Wagner, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish, Eau Claire
Saint Croix: Grace Holldorf, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, sociology, Eau Claire