WITC recognizes spring 2021 graduates

Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College would like to congratulate the Class of 2021 spring graduates. The College awarded 590 associate degrees and one- and two-year technical diplomas. Modified commencement ceremonies were held on campuses in May. Graduates received the opportunity to have their name called and receive their diploma from a college official, and they could bring a limited number of guests. WITC wishes the Class of 2021 all the best in their future endeavors.

Among the local graduates are:

• Boyceville: William Link, Architectural Commercial Design

• Downing: Samantha Anderson, Nursing – Associate Degree

• Emerald: Ethan Kahler, Welding; Kayla Oshea, Nursing – Associate Degree

• Glenwood City: Nicole Blomberg, Welding; Angel Hannah, Nursing – Associate Degree; Adam Melstrom, Welding

• Wilson: Anne Larson, Substance Abuse Counselor Education