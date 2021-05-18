Two St. Croix County 4-Hers get scholarships

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MADISON — Two St. Croix County youths will receive scholarship from the Wisconsin 4-H Foundations. A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration. Supporters who share a passion for 4—H and the leadership and life skills it teach award scholarship through company and individual endowed funds.

The two from St. Croix County are Lauren Thompson of Woodville who receives $1,000 from the Oscar G. and Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship and Matthew Harle of New Richmond who receives $1,000 from the Frances and Phyllis Conrad Memorial Scholarship.