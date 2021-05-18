Oman makes President’s List at Western Technical College

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

LA CROSSE – Thomas Oman of Deer Park was named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Spring 2021 term. To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program. For more information about additional Western Technical College programs and services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.