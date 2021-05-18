Lady Mounders split pair of conference games

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

The Elk Mound softball team began the week with just one loss in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play at 3-1, but with a 3-1 loss to conference-leading Elmwood/Plum City on May 10, the Mounders fell two games back of the Wolves.

They came out on the upper end of another close game, defeating Boyceville 7-5 at home three days later.

The Lady Mounders currently sit in a tie for third place in the conference standings with Mondovi at 4-2 and 6-5 overall.

Elk Mound started out this week at second-place in Glenwood City Monday evening, but will return home to host rival Colfax on Thursday, May 20, and a non-conference contest against St. Croix Central the following day. The Mounders will then return to the road for games at Mondovi and Spring Valley on Monday and Tuesday, May 24 and 25.

Elmwood/Plum City

It was a scoreless game on the Wolves’ home field until the bottom of the third when E/PC scored twice. They tacked on another run in the fifth for a 3-0 advantage, and although the Mounders outhit the Wolves, 6-3, they couldn’t string enough of those hits together to score more than the one run, which came in the top of the seventh.

McKenna Diermeier and Hannah Larson banged out two hits each to lead Elk Mound offensively, while Stella Rhude and Lauren Garnett each had one. Elk Mound batters struck out 15 times and left seven runners stranded in the contest.

Boyceville

The Mounders held a slim 2-0 advantage for two innings but the Bulldogs went up 3-2 until the bottom of the fourth.

That turned out to be a big inning for Elk Mound when they scored four times with Diermeier bringing in a run on a sacrifice fly, a Bulldog error brought in two more runs and a ground out from Hannah Larson brought in another.

Boyceville pulled within a run with two in the sixth but the Mounders added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

Diermeier, Morgan Hallum, and Chloe Dummer led the Mounder offense with one hit each. Diermeier scored twice and brought in a run, while Hallum and Larson both had an RBI.

Diermeier earned the win, surrendering five runs on six hits with 13 strikeouts in seven innings of work in the pitching circle.