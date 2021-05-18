James Palmer earns national, WIAC/Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week honors

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE – UW-Stout senior pitcher James Palmer, a 2017 Boyceville High School graduate, has been chosen for a pair of prestigious player of the week honors.

Palmer along with Blue Devil shortstop Charlie Szykowny were selected as the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC)/Kwik Trip Baseball Athletes of the Week after the Blue Devils went 4-0 in conference play and 5-1 on the week.

The left-handed pitcher was also selected as the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association (NCBWA) Division III Pitcher of the Week after throwing a no-hitter May 4 against UW-Platteville.

Palmer, a Boyceville native, pitched Stout’s first no-hitter since 2009, the program’s first complete game no-hitter since 1997 and the Blue Devils’ first-ever nine-inning no-hitter in an 8-0 win over UW-Platteville, May 4, in Menomonie. The lefty threw a nine-strikeout, nine inning 8-0 win over UW-Platteville on May 4. Palmer allowed five walks, but consistently worked his way out of trouble throughout the game. He faced three batters in the first, second, fourth, sixth and eighth innings, allowing only one runner as far as second base.

Palmer walked the leadoff hitter in the ninth, struck out the next batter, then forced two consecutive ground-outs to shortstop to end the Platteville game.

For the season, Palmer is 5-3 overall, with an ERA of 2.25. He has 57 strikeouts in 56.0 innings pitched and is allowing an opponent’s batting average of .175. This was Palmer’s second athlete of the week honors, earning the award during the first week of the season in March.