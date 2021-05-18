Elk Mound baseball splits conference games, finishes 2-1 for the week

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

The week started off pretty good for the Mounder boys’ baseball team as it walloped the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves in five innings 20-0 May 10, then defeated Arcadia on the road in a non-conference game 11-5 just 24 hours later. But, the week did not end very well as they were shut out by Dunn-St. Croix Conference-lead Boyceville 6-0 on their home field May 13.

Elk Mound, currently 4-2 and tied for third with Spring Valley in the Dunn-St. Croix and 6-2 overall, was at Glenwood City this past Monday, May 17 and will return home to Lions Park to host rival Colfax this Thursday and Mondovi next Monday, May 24.

Elmwood/Plum City

Nate Lew and Jerome Delikowski combined for seven of the Mounders 12 hits in the game. Lew went 4-for-5 with six RBI and scored twice while Delikowski was 3-for-4 with a trio of RBI and a pair of runs scored in the rout.

Elk Mound pretty much had the game in hand when they scored eight runs in the first inning, then continued to add on with five in the second, one in the fourth and six in the fifth to mercifully end things early.

Meanwhile, Ryan Bohl and Delikowski were shutting the Wolves’ offense down, as they combined for a five-hit shutout. Both hurlers struck out three batters and walked just one with Delikowski giving up four hits in his three innings.

Adding to the offensive punch were Brett Rosenthal with one hit and four RBIs while Ben Heath, Ethan Johnson, Christian Hall, Bohl, and Avery Kaanta all brought in a run.

Arcadia

The Mounders again struck early with three tallies in the top of the first, but Arcadia put up a couple of runs in the bottom of the inning.

Elk Mound pecked away, adding two more in the second, three in the third and a single run in the fourth for a 9-5 advantage. Two more in the sixth gave them some insurance runs and their pitching staff shut Arcadia down the rest of the way.

Delikowski had the hot bat again, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Aidan Balts smacked a double, brought in three runs and came home twice, and Bohl picked up a pair of RBIs. Four other Mounders all knocked in a run including Kaden Russo, Lew, Johnson, and Heath.

Sam Roder started on the mound, allowing six hits, five runs with four free passes, and two K’s in three innings. Russo threw the last four innings and earned the win as he shut Arcadia down on two hits with six strikeouts and just one walk.

Boyceville

Boyceville has been ranked number one in the state in Division 4 since the beginning of the season and their consistent pitching and solid hitting is the main reason why.

Elk Mound was held to just two hits in the game, a double by Kaanta and a single by Lew while Joseph Javanovich drew a lone walk. As a team they struck out 14 times and committed three errors in the field.

It was a scoreless game the first two innings but the Bulldogs finally got to Mounder hurler Bohl with a run in the third, and two in both the fourth and fifth innings. Bohl struck out five batters in five innings and walked one, and Kaanta went the last two innings, giving up the final run with one free pass and three big K’s.