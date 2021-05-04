Topper golfers remain in second place

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

After two weeks of golf, the Glenwood City boys are in second place in the Dunn-St. Croix standings.

After a second-place showing in Mondovi last Monday, April 26 and a third (tied with Colfax/Elk Mound) at Durand on Thursday, April 29, the Hilltoppers have 10.5 points in the team standings, a point and a half in front of third-place Mondovi. Durand, winners of all three Dunn-St. Croix competitions thus far, is the front runner with 15 points. Each win is worth five points in the standings, second is awarded four point, third gets three, fourth one and fifth one.

Glenwood City shot a 208 in Mondovi last Monday to edge out Colfax/Elk Mound by two strokes. The Toppers slipped a bit on a tough course in Durand Thursday and finished with a 223 and in a third-place tie with Colfax/Elk Mound.

Team success is predicated on individual success in golf and the Hilltoppers’ golfers are seeing plenty of that. Currently, three GC golfers are leading the second team all-conference standings. Junior Owen Swenby and sophomore Ian Radintz each have 14 points through three matches while another sophomore, Gabe Knops, has earned 11 points.

Glenwood City will play in another three conference meets in the coming weeks including a pair at Whitetail Golf Course near Colfax. The first Whitetail meet was this past Monday, May 3 with the other being held next Monday, May 10. In between, the Toppers will head to Spring Valley this Thursday for the other D-SC competition.

Mondovi

Owen Swenby found his groove in Mondovi April 26. The GC junior shot a 45, good for fifth place in the final individual standings, to led the team to its second straight runner-up finish.

Unfortunately, Swenby was the only Hilltoppers to have a sub-50 performance on the Valley Golf Course.

Sophomores Gabe Knops and Ian Radintz had the next best finishes for Glenwood City as they shot a 52 and 54, respectively. Freshman Ben Wittmer carded a 57 to finish Glenwood City’s team scoring while fellow freshman Connor Berends rounded out the varsity five with a 76.

Jared Hager also shot a 76 to lead the GC JV team. Lewis Swanepoel hit for 79 and Damian Schervington finished with an 84.

Durand won the meet with a 171 followed by GC at 208, Colfax/Elk Mound had a 210 and host Mondovi was fourth with a 213. Spring Valley/Elmwood had an incomplete team.

Durand

The Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand proved to be a challenge for the Toppers last Thursday.

After a score of 208 Monday in Mondovi. Glenwood City finished 15 strokes off that pace for a 223 in Durand and in a tie for third place with Colfax/Elk Mound.

Ian Randintz turned in the Hilltoppers’ best score with a 50 in the nine-hole meet. Owen Swenby shot a 55 which was followed by Gabe Knops’ 58, and Ben Wittmers’ 60 to wrap up the team’s varsity scoring. Connor Berends shot a 78 to complete the varsity five.

Host Durand took the varsity win once again after shooting a collective 180 on its home course. Mondovi pulled past Glenwood City and Colfax/Elk Mound to take second with a 215. Spring Valley/Elmwood did not have a team score with only three golfers competing.

In the junior varsity competition, Jared Hager carded a 67, Lewis Swanepoel tallied a 74, and Damian Schervington signed out with a 79.