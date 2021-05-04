Glenwood City Track and Field takes second in first 2021 meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

DURAND — The Glenwood City Track and Field teams had a successful outing at their first meet in two years with second place finishes for both the girls’ and boys’ teams.

The meet was held in Durand on Thursday, April 29th and pitted the Hilltoppers against host Durand as well as Elmwood/Plum City, and Mondovi, who won the meet with both their girls’ team and boys’ team.

Toppers’ head coach Carrie Blanchard remarked, “I am very proud of how the Track Team participated in their first meet. The weather was not our friend the first week of practice so we only had a couple good days to prepare in nice weather. I am excited to see the progress this team will make throughout the year.”

The Topper boys and girls combined for twelve first-place finishes.

For the girls, it was individual accolades for Marie Garcia who took first place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.44; Lexi Wannemacher who took first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.30; Bella Rassbach in the long jump with a distance of 15’ 11.5” and Yasmin Mendez who took top honors in both the shot put and discus. Mendez threw the shot 34’ 2” and the discus 97’.

The girls also placed first in three of the four relay events. The team of Maddie Booth, Brenna Schwartz, Hailey Hannah and Marie Garcia won the 4×100 relay in a time of 55.23. The same team also won the 4×200 relay in 2:05.41. Isabella Simmons, Kinzie Strong, Lexi Wannemacher and Bella Rassbach won the 4×400 relay with a time of 4:33.19.

For the boys, it was Austin Nelson who placed first in the 400 meter with a time of 53.67. He then combined with Will Eggert, Brady Klatt, and Wyatt Thompson to win the 4×400 relay in a time of 3:55.17.

In field events, it was Brady Klatt who jumped the farthest in the long jump competition with a jump of 19’1.5”. While Will Eggert triple jumped his way to first place with a distance of 40’ .5”.

The Hilltoppers will be hosting a meet this Thursday, May 6th that brings Durand, Spring Valley, and Elmwood/Plum City to town.

Team Results

Girls’: 1. Mondovi 107.5, 2. Glenwood City 75.5, 3. Durand 36, 4. Elmwood/Plum City 26.

Boys: 1. Mondovi 86, 2. Glenwood City 58.5, 3. Durand 50.33, 4. Elmwood/Plum City 31.15.

Individual Results

Girls: 100m 1. Garcia 13.44, 5. B. Schwartz 13.8, 7. Booth 14.28, 8. Hannah 14.44. 200m 5. Peterson 30.61. 400m 2. Rassbach 1:08.07, 4. Christmas 1:21.99. 800m 3. Strong 2:55.15, 4. Moede 3:11.56, 5. DeSmith 3:14.79. 1600m 4. Simmons 6:06.38. 100m Hurdles- 5. R. Schwartz 21. 300m Hurdles 1. Wannemacher 50.30. 4x100m Relay 1. GC 55.23. 4x200m Relay 1. GC 2:05.41. 4x400m Relay 1. GC. 4x800m 2. GC. Shot Put 1. Mendez 34-02, 6. Caress 25-04.25, 7. Mundo 24-10.5, 8. DeSith 24.09.5, 10. Wittmer 21-02.0, 11. Nelson 16-03.0. Discus 1. Mendez 97-00, 3. Caress 78-00, 5. DeSmith 66-02. Pole Vault 3. B. Schwartz 6-00, 3. Hannah 6-00. Long Jump 1. Rassbach 15-11.5.

Boys: 100m 3. Eggert 12.28, 5. Klatt 12.6, 7. Hanson 12.78, Thompson 12.86, 10. Keller 13.0. 200m 4. Keller 26.08, 7. Bauman 29.97, 8. M. Kohls 30.65. 400m 1. Aus. Nelson 53.67. 800m 4. G. Kohls 2:40.19. 3200m 2. Anderson 11:48.13. 4x100m Relay 2. GC 49.25. Shot Put- 3. Hierlmeier 36-00, 8. Ant. Nelson 30-03.75, 14. Standaert 24-00.5. Discus 2. Klatt 120-02, 5. Hierlmeier 102-09, 9. Ant. Nelson 70-03, 13. Standaert 51-00. High jump 2. M. Keller 5-06, 4. Wakeling 5-02, 9. Bauman 4-06. Pole Vault 3. Wakeling 7-00, 3. Standaert 7-00. Long Jump 1. Klatt 19-01.5, 8. Thompson 16-09.5, 9. Hanson 16-07.00, 10. Anderson 16-04.5. Triple Jump- 1. Eggert 40-00.5.