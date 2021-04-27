Toppers track teams will look to letter winners for leadership

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — As with all things COVID, the track and field season will have some noticeable differences this year when the season gets underway this week.

The Hilltoppers will have but one meet a week, all on Thursdays, until they get to the conference meet which is scheduled for June 8th. All meets will be against conference teams and there will only be four teams at each meet.

After a successful 2019 season where the Lady Hilltoppers were the regional champions and Haydin DeSmith placed third in the 110 High Hurdles at the WIAA State Meet, third-year head coach Carrie Blanchard is hoping for some success in 2021 with her returning runners.

Will Eggert and Austin Nelson are the only returning letter winners for the boys while the girls boast an array of runners returning, several of which competed in the 2019 state meet in the 4×800 and 4×400 relays. Those include Kinzie Strong, Marie Garcia, Bella Rassbach, Lexi Wannemacher, and Gabby Moede. Other letter winners that are returning to the girls’ program this year are Samantha Peterson, Isabel Christmas, and Yasmin Leandro Mendez.

Blanchard remarked that the freshman and sophomore classes have some tremendous athletes. She is looking for them to fill in spots on the sprint relays and the long distance races.

With the talent she has this year, Blanchard is confident that most will be participating in multiple events.

Blanchard is looking to her seniors and returning letter winners to be the drive and provide leadership for the team this year which she sees as a big strength for the team.

Of course, one of the weaknesses that the team faces, as well as every other team, is the lost year of competition due to the pandemic.

The Hilltoppers will have their first taste of competition on Thursday, April 29th when they head to Durand for a meet that pits them against the Panthers as well as the Mondovi Buffaloes and the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City.