Hossain inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at UW-Madison

On April 17, The Alpha Chapter of Wisconsin Phi Beta Kappa President Seth Pollak led the induction of 229 University of Wisconsin-Madison students into membership of Phi Beta Kappa, with past president Catherine Stafford.

Samuel Hossain of Colfax was among the inductees.

The induction ceremony took place remotely with over 400 participants including inductees, their families, and friends. These initiates embody not only academic excellence but demonstrate by completed coursework breadth of study in the liberal arts and sciences beyond minimal degree requirements. Approximately 5 percent of the Letters & Science senior class is inducted into the liberal arts and science scholar society.

Recordings of the ceremony will be available on the Phi Beta Kappa site on May 1st, https://pbk.wisc.edu