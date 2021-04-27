GC baseball will have mix of experience and youth

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — It’s a challenging season ahead for the Glenwood City Baseball team as they have new coaches and only five returning players with any high school baseball experience.

Dean Fayerweather will be filling the role of head coach. This will be his first coaching experience as a Glenwood City Baseball coach. Previously he was the head baseball coach at Pepin High School from 1994-96, shortly after he finished college and as he states “before my career, marriage, and kids became a priority.”

Tanner Davis, a 2019 Glenwood City graduate, will be joining Fayerweather as the assistant coach. While at Glenwood, Davis played four years of football, basketball and baseball. Davis is currently attending UW-LaCrosse virtually.

Tom Stack will also be helping out as a volunteer coach. Stack has been involved with the Glenwood City Baseball program for over 30 years. Fayerweather’s son, Bryce, also a 2019 graduate, will also be volunteering as a coach while younger son, Blake, will be the team’s manager.

The five returning players consist of Gavin Janson as the lone senior, Brady McCarthy, Brendan Booth, Marcus DeSmith, and Drew Olson, all juniors. Joining them this year and hoping to make an impact are nine underclassmen. Fayerweather remarks that all of them will be working to gain experience and contribute to the team’s success.

Sophomores out for the team this year are Aaron Brigham, Jayden Quinn, Noah Brite, Max Janson, and Tenton McNamara. The freshmen are Brett Peterson, Nelson Polen, Jackson Hallbach, and Steven Booth.

“The team goal is to be fundamentally sound and fight to be competitive in each team outing,” commented Fayerweather.

He continued by saying that he hopes the team will work its way to be statistically competitive in all the stat columns.

Currently, the Hilltoppers have a 15-game schedule. Weather permitting they will have started the season at Spring Valley on Tuesday, April 27th. Their home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 29th when they will take on the Boyceville Bulldogs.