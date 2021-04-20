Palmer hurls complete game shutout for Stout Blue Devils

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

James Palmer, a senior pitcher for the UW-Stout baseball team and Boyceville graduate, ran his 2021 mound record to 4-1 after he threw a complete game shutout on the road against UW-Oshkosh to lead the Blue Devils to a 5-0 win over the Titans in the opening game of a doubleheader April 14.

Oshkosh rebounded for a 9-1 win in the night cap.

The complete game was the first of Palmer’s collegiate career as he allowed four hits and retired 15 straight batters from the last out of the fourth up to the second out of the ninth inning. Palmer fanned seven batters and did not allow a runner past first base.

Stout, who had 11 hits in the game, finally gave Palmer some run support as it broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of seventh. The Blue Devils tacked on three more in the ninth to secure the win.