Hilltopper softball prepares to defend D-SC title

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

GLENWOOD CITY — With no season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Glenwood City girls’ softball team is starting almost from scratch as they have only three returning players with any varsity experience.

Seniors Delanie Fayerweather and Maddie Oehlke along with junior Kendall Schutz were a part of the 2019 squad that amassed a record of 21-3 and were the Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions for the first time in the school’s history and the WIAA Regional champions.

During that 2019 season, both Fayerweather and Oehlke garnered first team all-conference honors. Fayerweather was also named as a second team all-state selection.

Also returning this year is head coach, Matthew Schutz, who is beginning his 20th year with the program, 18 as the head coach. Joining Schutz is Jessica O’Neel as the assistant coach. This is O’Neel’s fourth year with the program.

In 2020, the entire infield except for pitcher Maggie Wallin was set to return with Maddie Oehlke (formerly center field) taking over the pitching position. Now in 2021, it will be Maddie Oehlke on the mound, Fayerweather behind the plate again and Schutz at second base.

There are fifteen others out for the team this year that hope to fill the rest of the positions. The only other senior, Hailey Schmidt, will probably be a designated player whose number one job will be an offensive power at the plate.

Junior Morgan Johnson and sophomore Aubree Logghe have the potential to play in the outfield while sophomore Alex Peterson has been tagged to play center field. Peterson also has the potential to be a good hitter at the plate according to Coach Schutz.

Freshman Ryeah Oehlke will be filling the role of shortstop.

“She is fast, knowledgeable of the game, and has played a great deal of club ball through the years,” remarked Schutz of Ryeah Oehlke.

Fellow freshmn, Libby Wagner will probably be the starting first baseman and Sydney Grant will probably be starting in the outfield.

Freshman Maddie Klatt will be the backup pitcher and first baseman while fellow classmates Michaela Blaser, Nikki Multhauf, Natelle McCarthy, and Madison Caress all have the potential to play varsity. Blaser at third base, outfield or backup for other critical positions if there is an injury, Multhauf at third base, McCarthy in the outfield and Caress as a courtesy or pinch runner.

As the defending conference champs, the Hilltoppers are looking to repeat and go far into the playoffs this year as well. To accomplish this goal they will be relying heavily on Maddie Oehlke and Delaine Fayerweather who will control the game from the rubber and behind the plate. These two have been playing ball together for Glenwood City and club ball since the third grade. They also have been playing at the varsity level since they were freshmen.

Besides being standouts on defense, Schutz is looking to the senior duo to help spark the offense.

“We are the defending conference champions and that will contribute to our mindset as we play game to game,” commented Schutz.

He went on to say that they also have a group of freshmen who are athletic and have the potential to contribute to the success of the team in many ways.

One drawback to this team is their lack of experience according to Schutz.

“Most of the freshmen and sophomores have not played a softball game since they were in either 8th or 7th grade. This will be a lack of at-bats experiences at the plate. They will need to grow-up fast,” noted Schutz

As for the competition in the conference, Schutz feels that Mondovi and Elmwood/Plum City (E/PC) will be two of the better teams. Mondovi has a core group of juniors that started as freshmen two years ago and a great pitcher/catcher combo who happen to be twin sisters. As for E/PC, they return senior Anna Blandford, their starting pitcher since she was a freshman, and a few other key players. Schutz also remarked that they can’t rule out Elk Mound either.

Glenwood City will travel to Spring Valley next Tuesday, April 27 to open the 2021 regular and conference seasons. The Hilltoppers will then head home to host four straight games beginning with rival Boyceville on Thursday, April 29, followed by Somerset on Friday, April 30, and Colfax and Webster on May 3 and 4 respectively.

2021 Roster

Seniors: Delanie Fayerweather, Maddie Oehlke, and Hailey Schmidt.

Juniors: Morgan Johnson, Emma Lamb, and Kendall Schutz

Sophomores: Aubree Logghe, Devynn Olson, and Alex Peterson.

Freshmen: Michaela Blaser, Madison Caress, Sydney Grant, Maddie Klatt, Natelle McCarthy, Nikki Multhauf, Ryeah Oehlke, Avery Rubenzer, and Libby Wagner.