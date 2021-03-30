Palmer sets career-best in strikeouts, earns Stout’s athlete of the week honors

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE — UW-Stout left-handed pitcher James Palmer and 2017 Boyceville High School graduate, recorded a career-best nine strikeouts, allowing no walks, and went 6.0 innings to record the win in a season-opening 16-2, seven-inning victory over UW-Platteville, March 20, in Waupun.

For his efforts, Palmer was named the WIAC/Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week.

Palmer, a 6’3” senior from Boyceville, scattered four hits and allowed two runs, both earned. Over the last three innings he pitched, Palmer did not allow a base runner and struck out five in that three inning stretch.

Palmer, the son of Doug and Sandra Palmer, registered a win over Blackburn College in 2020’s COVID-shortened season, made three mound appearances in 2019 and a pair in 2018 that included his first collegiate strikeout in a game against North Park.

While playing baseball for the Bulldogs, Palmer was a four-time all-conference selection who averaged six strikeouts per game his senior season and was named a WBCA All-District 1 honorable mention and made the All-State academic team. James also won the the Division 3, 182-pound state wrestling championship in 2017.

Palmer is majoring in Environmental Science at UW-Stout.