GC’s Monti Fry and Wyatt Unser place second in WWF Kids Folkstyle State meet, five others place

WISCONSIN DELLS – After the Coronavirus pandemic lead to the cancellation of last year’s state youth wrestling tournament, Glenwood City enjoyed a successful campaign as half of its 14-wrestler contingent placed at this year’s meet that was held over the past weekend.

Glenwood City’s Monti Fry and Wyatt Unser finished as state runners-up in the 2021 Wisconsin Wrestling Federations (WWF) Kids’ Folkstyle State Championships which were held Friday through Sunday, March 5-7 at the Woodside’s Wisconsin Dells Center in Wisconsin Dells.

In addition, Waylon Fry, Riley Brahmer, Mitchell McGee, Andrew Blaser, and Blake Fayerweather also returned home with placement trophies.

Monti Fry claimed the silver with a 4-1 performance in the 60-pound weight class for boys born in 2012-13. Fry scored a second-period pin and then a 14-2 major decision in his first two matches to gain a spot in the quarterfinals where the third-grader stuck Jace McReynolds of Mineral Point Wrestling in just 16 seconds. Monti then scored his second major of the day and tournament in the semifinals besting Jevin Spindler of Stratford by a score of 10-2. Hia quest for gold was upended by Sirr Muckerheide of X-Factor Elite Wrestling who beat Fry 9-2 in the championship match.

Wyatt Unser, who competed under the Revolution School of Wrestling banner, finished in second place in the boys born in 2006-07 95-pound weight division. Like Monti Fry, Unser scored wins in his first four matches. To earn his spot in the championship, Unser won 7-1 and 6-0 decisions over Landyn Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids and Louis Hock of Wrightstown respectively in his opening two matches; pinned Connor Steffens of Askren Wrestling Academy at 2:48 of their quarterfinal’s bout; and nipped another Askren Wrestling Academy competitor, Owen Becker, 2-0 in the semifinals. In the title match, Unser was pinned at the 4:05 mark by Kellen Wolbert, also of the Askren Wrestling Academy.

Waylon Fry, the older brother of Monti, finished 5-2 and took fourth place in the boys born in 2010-11 78-pound weight division. Waylon began his tournament with a pair of first-period pinfalls to advance to the quarterfinals where, unfortunately, he was pinned by Jacob Penzkover of LaCrosse. But, Waylon rebounded quickly and reeled off three straight victories – a pair of 51-second pins and a 17-1 technical fall in the consolation semifinals – to gain a spot in the third-place match. Fry was shut out 5-0 in that match by Rocket Wrestling Factory’s Broden Butzke.

Riley Brahmer and Mitchell McGee both copped fifth-place finishes for Glenwood City.

Brahmer, who wrestled eight matches in the 66-pound weight class for boys born in 2012-13, won six of them to earn a trophy and make the podium. After dropping his opening match on a quick 17-secnd fall, Brahmer rallied to win his next five matches including three via major decisions and another by pinfall. Jayce Leclaire of X-Factor Elite scored an 11-3 win over Brahmer in the consolation semifinals but the GC grappler came back to win the fifth-place match via a forfeit.

Mitchell McGee also won six of his eight wrestling matches in the 125-pound weight class for boys born in 2006-07. After a first-round bye, McGee was pinned in the second round but came back to win his next four matches including two by pins. But like Brahmer, Mitchell lost in the consolation semifinals and went for fifth place where he scored a 2:09 pinfall of Germantown’s Aidan Brukbacher.

Glenwood City’s other two place winners were Andrew Blaser and Blake Fayerweather, both of whom took sixth place in their respective weight divisions.

Blaser, competing in the boys born in 2006-07 145-pound weight class, opened his tournament with three straight wins before being pinned in the first period of the semifinals by Ray Pember of Menomonie. Blaser then surrendered a pair of first-period pins in his final two matches including the fifth-place bout against Jayson Arrowood of Antigo to finish at 3-3.

Blake Fayerweather opened his competition with a bye and a close 3-2 victory over Alexander Poppe of Marathon in the 240-pound weight class for boys born in 2006-07. But, Fayerweather dropped his final three matches all via pins to finish the day with a 2-3 mark and in sixth place.

Also competing at the state youth tournament for Glenwood City were: Preston Avery, 2-2 in the boys born 2008-09 79-pound weight class; William Obermueller, 4-2 in the boys born 2008-09 82-pound weight class; Landon Obermueller, 2-2 in the boys born 2008-09 88-pound weight class; Tristan Knops, 2-1 in the boys born 2010-11 66-pound weight class; Brock Wood, 3-2 in the boys born 2008-09 91-pound weight class; Zebadiah Holden, 2-2 in the boys born 2006-07 135-pound weight class; and Jackson Logghe, 1-2 in the boys born 2006-07 175-pound weight class.