Solberg named to Dean’s List at UW-Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE – Ethan Solberg of Elk Mound, a Letters & Science Undergrad, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2020 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 23,000 associate, undergraduate and graduate students.