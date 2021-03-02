MSU Mankato announces 2020 fall semester dean’s list

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MANKATO, MN – The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.

Among the students named are: Logan Knudtson of Colfax, Honor List; and Wyatt Olson of Colfax, Honor List.

Among 3,861 students, a total of 1,130 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,731 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.