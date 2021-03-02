| logout
Local students selected to UM-TC Dean’s List
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, MN – The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
• Katelyn Schroeder of Elk Mound, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
• Colton Ward of Elk Mound, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
• Taylor Drinkman of Glenwood City, Senior, College of Liberal Arts.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.