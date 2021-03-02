Local students among graduates at UW-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 670 degrees in December. Of the degrees awarded, 660 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 19 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire – Barron County.

Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:

• Colfax: Ally Heidorn, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, rehabilitation science; Angela Michaels, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting

• Elk Mound: Taylor Deling, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, social studies; Jonathan Hoff, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, information systems; Colleen Olson, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, physics; Daniel Reither, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, biochemistry/molecular biology; Andrea Scharlau, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish; Zachary Schultz, Arts and Sciences, Master of Arts, English-writing