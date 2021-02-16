Fall 2020 Dean’s List, Honor Roll released at UW-Oshkosh

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

OSHKOSH – University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in fall 2020 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities). Among them was Shania Warren of Glenwood City, a Senior, was named to the Dean’s List.

To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits (excluding pass/fail courses). The term GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.