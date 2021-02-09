Two Elk Mound athletes sign letters of intent

ELK MOUND senior Kennedy Pritchard (left), pictured alongside her father Pat Pritchard, signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at UW-River Falls next year. A signing ceremony was held in the high school gymnasium Wednesday, February 3.
—photo submitted
FLANKED by his parents, Michael Jenson III (center), a senior at Elk Mound, inked a collegiate letter of intent last Wednesday, February 3 to play football at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, IA this coming fall. Joining Michael at the ceremony that was held in the high school gymnasium were his mother and father Jennifer Jenson (left) and Michael Jenson Jr. (right). —photo submitted