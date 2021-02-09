| logout
Local students graduate from UW-Stout
MENOMONIE – The following students from the area graduated in December 2020 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin:
• Boyceville: Rebekah Palmer, BS Prof Commun & Emergng Media
• Colfax: Scott Gunnufson, MS Operations & Supply Mgmt
• Elk Mound: Colin Feuster, BS Engineering Technology; Danielle Meier, BS Human Develpm & Family Std; Mikayla Woolhouse, BS Environmental Science
• Emerald: LeAnn Larson, BS Special Education
• Glenwood City: Samuel Aasen, BS Manufacturing Engineering, BS Mechanical Engineering; Nathan Mrdutt, BS Business Administration